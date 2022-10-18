Street sweeping in Minneapolis starts Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Street sweeping in Minneapolis begins Tuesday, so double-check for "No Parking" signs before leaving your car on the street.

Over the next few weeks, crews will sweep more than 1,100 miles of streets in the city.

On the day a street is swept, parking will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City officials said "No Parking" signs will be posted at least 24 hours in advance. Anyone who ignores the signs could be ticketed and towed, the city said.

To check when your street is being swept, click here.