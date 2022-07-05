8 hospitalized after July Fourth shooting at Boom Island Park

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eight people are hospitalized after a shooting during Fourth of July celebrations in northeast Minneapolis Monday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Boom Island Park around 11:30 p.m. Several of the victims are in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Witnesses said they were taking in fireworks for the Fourth of July at Boom Island Park when things turned chaotic.

The area was soon crowded with a lot of police officers stringing crime tape and the ground littered with evidence markers.

A witness at the scene told WCCO they heard what sounded like several gunshots.

"We were just watching fireworks and we just heard a whole bunch of shots," said Kaayla Laanaee. "I just heard them going over my head to the trees. I was just ducking by the lake."

Just across the river a few hours later, people were still setting off fireworks in the streets near the intersection of Washington and Portland avenues.

Eventually, squad cars raced to the scene with lights and sirens blaring. Officers then worked to disperse a crowd in the area.

"It's kind of sad because it's like you know we're doing it to ourselves," said another witness who didn't want to be identified. "These are our people that we're doing it to. Our color so it's very sad and it's very depressing you know we can't even have fun. It's Fourth of July."

WCCO has reached out to police for more information. This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.