3 arrested after driver in stolen vehicle flees officers in Minneapolis

Three people are in custody after a driver in a stolen vehicle evaded officers in Minneapolis on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said the officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle when the motorist took off. The officers did not pursue.

According to police, the vehicle was seen "a short time later" on the 2600 block of Blaisdell Avenue and officers saw the driver run into a vacant home.

A Minnesota State Patrol car, Minneapolis police vehicle and an armored vehicle parked outside a home on the 2600 block of Blaisdell Avenue on Oct. 20, 2025. WCCO

Police said multiple people were inside the house, though the exact number wasn't immediately disclosed. Officers called them out and arrested three men.