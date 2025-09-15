14 victims identified in Carlton County stolen checks investigation; man charged

A Cloquet, Minnesota, man is facing charges after an investigation Monday into reportedly stolen checks from a mailbox in Carlton County led to deputies identifying 14 victims, the sheriff's office said.

According to officials, the mailbox was at an address in Silver Brook Township.

Deputies learned while investigating the address that an individual had allegedly attempted to cash one of the stolen checks at a financial institution in Cloquet. Officials said they then identified the man, 25, as the suspect and arrested him.

The man is charged with two counts of check forgery and one count each of intentionally removing mail from a depository without claim of right, receiving stolen property and fifth-degree drug possession, according to the sheriff's office.

Residents in Carlton, Wrenshall, Esko or Cloquet who had their mail stolen from their mailbox or had checks returned to their financial institution this month that have been altered are asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-384-4185 and reference case number CA25001357.