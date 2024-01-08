Stillwater inmate pleads guilty to role in meth distribution conspiracy

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An inmate pleaded guilty Friday for his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy inside the Stillwater prison, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Axel Kramer, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring with former corrections officer, 26-year-old Faith Rose Gratz, to distribute meth within Minnesota's largest high security prison facility.

According to court documents, Kramer, who is currently serving a 24 year prison sentence for second-degree murder, would obtain meth from sources outside of the prison. Kramer and another inmate worked with suppliers to arrange meet up times and locations and Gratz would allegedly pick up the packages.

Gratz is reported to have used her position as a guard to smuggle the drugs inside the Stillwater facility and would provide drugs to Kramer while she was on duty guarding him. Court documents say this happened "on approximately six different occasions."

A criminal complaint says Gratz provided multiple cell phones to Kramer and had exchanged hundreds of texts with him, including communications about the drugs and talks about their romantic relationship.

Kramer's sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

Gratz pleaded guilty in September 2022 but has not been sentenced yet.