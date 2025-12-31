Watch CBS News
Steele County Officials asking for help in locating teenager last seen in early December

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The Steele County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, last seen in early December. 

ayanna-kubat.png
MN BCA

17-year-old Ayanna Kubat was last seen in Owatonna, Minnesota, on Dec. 4. Officials believe that she is now in Minneapolis. 

Officials describe Kubat as a little over 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Officials are asking anyone with information to please call the Steele County Sheriff's Office at 507-451-8232. 

