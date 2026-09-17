Stearns County sheriff issues warning about St. Joseph wedding venue operating without permits

Officials in Stearns County, Minnesota, are issuing an advisory about a wedding venue they say is operating despite a court order demanding its owner comply with safety regulations.

The owner of The Hay Shed north of St. Joseph, Minnesota, applied for a permit to build an "agricultural accessory structure" in 2023, but has been running the venue as a wedding space without a permit, Stearns County officials say.

He has been found to be in contempt and events at 36271 County Road 2 in St. Wendel Township will be shut down until he complies with orders, the sheriff's office says.

Soon after the shed was built, the sheriff's office started receiving complaints of large crowds, and court documents show the owner confirmed he was hosting weddings after an investigation launched in 2025.

In May, he filed a document disputing his "U.S. citizenship or personhood" and arguing that he is not subject to local, state or federal law, court documents say.

A court order filed on Aug. 6 requires him to submit plans to obtain driveway access and submit a stormwater management plan. But a sergeant testified at a Sept. 11 hearing that the owner had held four events since the August order. At one point there were more than 200 vehicles on the property, the sergeant said.

If he doesn't make any changes by Oct. 6, the owner will be fined an initial $5,000 and then $5,000 per week he's not in compliance. The court also says deputies can enter the property and disperse any event.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.