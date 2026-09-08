Former Minnesota state trooper sentenced to 27 years in prison for producing, distributing child sex abuse material

A former Minnesota State Patrol trooper has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison for producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Jeremy Plonski pleaded guilty in federal court last year to one count each of producing child pornography and distributing child pornography. Court documents show he was sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Jeremy Plonski Sherburne County Jail

Plonski also faces charges in state court for a felony count of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 14. A criminal complaint filed in Scott County says agents with the FBI found a video of Plonski interacting sexually with a minor. Plonski then admitted to sending "four or five" videos of him sexually assaulting the girl over a social media app in 2022.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Plonski was hired in 2022. When he was charged, the state patrol said an internal affairs investigation was underway and he was placed on leave.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website. The Minnesota Department of Health also has resources available here.