State rebate program could get Minnesotans up to $1,500 for e-bike purchase

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans who buy an e-bike could soon get a rebate of up to $1,500 due to a bill passed at the legislature this session.

The Transportation Omnibus Bill earmarked money for the new program. Applicants must have purchased the bike from a certified retailer.

The rebate is between 50% and 75% of the value of the bike, up to $1,500. The amount of the rebate is reduced 1% for each $4,000 the applicant makes over $25,000 - or $50,000 for those married filing jointly - until it reaches 50%.

The program takes effect next year.