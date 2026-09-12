The State Patrol is investigating a suspected DWI crash that sent two to the hospital

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash in Chaska that sent two to a local hospital.

According to the State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Highway 212 near Audobon Road.

The State Patrol says that a Nissan and an Audi were traveling west on the highway when the Audi hit the back of the Nissan. The Nissan then went into the median before rolling multiple times.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for suspected injuries. State Patrol did not say how severe the injuries were.

The driver of the Audi, a 22-year-old man, was placed under arrest for suspicion of a DWI.