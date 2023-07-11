State patrol: DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott arrested on suspicion of DWI

KANABEC COUNTY, Minn. -- A Minnesota state representative may face charges after he was taken into custody following a traffic stop near Mora last week.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 32-year-old Daniel Wolgamott of St. Cloud was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday afternoon. He was pulled over on Highway 23 by a trooper who was searching for a vehicle related to a report of someone drinking in a liquor store parking lot.

Daniel Wolgamott Kanabec County Jail

The trooper pulled Wolgamott over after they observed his vehicle had expired registration on the rear license plate and appeared to be weaving within the lane, the state patrol said. The vehicle also did not have a front license plate.

After pulling Wolgamott over, the trooper observed "signed of alcohol impairment" and later placed Wolgamott under arrest for suspicion of DWI.

"After completing the processing for driving while impaired, a search warrant was obtained and Wolgamott provided a fluid sample," the state patrol said in a release.

MORE NEWS: Family IDs victims in Robbinsdale high-speed crash as Emily and John Gerding

Wolgamott was booked in Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI. According to the county attorney, officials are awaiting blood test results because the breath test was not functioning properly during the traffic stop. Once the investigation is complete, they will review for possible charges.

Wolgamott is a Democrat who represents District 14B in the St. Cloud area. In the last legislative session, Wolgamott served as the speaker pro tempore and was honored as the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association's Legislator of the Year in 2023.

The investigation is ongoing.