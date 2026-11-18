Every year, more people lose their homes to fires in the winter than in any other season.

Minnesotans are no strangers to cold, but that doesn't mean we are always familiar with the risks that come with trying to stay warm.

"People are now starting to come inside, indoors. They'll be using heaters. You should have space heaters three feet away from anything that can burn," said Doug Johnson, the deputy state fire marshal. "They're going to also be lighting fires in their fireplace. "

Johnson says most fires start in the kitchen.

"If you're cooking anything, just stay in the kitchen. That's number one. Two, if you're going to leave, set a timer as a reminder that you have something on the stove. Also, have a lid ready just in case a fire breaks out. You can just put the lid over whatever you're cooking."

Johnson says the best way to protect yourself and your family is with a smoke detector, especially if you're over the age of 65 — the demographic most likely to fall victim.

"People are dying more now than they were in the past because of the different constructions that we have," said Johnson. "You used to have seventeen minutes to escape; now you have two to three minutes."

"Educate your family about fire prevention, an escape plan, smoke alarms, and carbon monoxide alarms in your home on every level. That's the best way to stay safe."