Dayton's releases a summer Santa Bear for the Minnesota State Fair

For generations of Minnesotans, the Dayton's Santa Bear has been a holiday tradition.

In 2022, 15 years after Macy's had stopped making the bears, Santa Bear came back.

"It was really exciting when 601W, the building ownership out of New York brought me on to curate a holiday market and to bring traffic to the building and awareness. In the opening year, I asked if I could do two additional things. One, sell Dayton's products, with the Dayton's name, and two, bring back Santa Bear," said Mich Berthiaume, the founder and curator of Dayton's Holiday Market.

They agreed to both. With help from Shop in The City, the well-dressed plush teddy made his triumphant return.

The original Santa Bear debuted in 1985, and each year brought a new theme.

Last year, it was the celebration bear, marking forty years of the icon. But now for the first time, this bear has a summer job.

"They are deliberately little because it's the state fair. We wanted to differentiate between the holiday bear, this is the original 1985, and then we wanted people to be able to carry them in our little shopping bag and be able to have an eased time at the state fair," said Berthiaume.

Summer Santa Bear is being released in addition to the regular holiday version.

The new stuffed animal is part of Dayton's return to the state fair after a 25-year hiatus.

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"We wanted it colorful and vibrant. And to speak to us being so honored to have been invited to be a part of the state fair and the whole partnership again after all these years of being away," explained Berthiaume.

The return of Dayton's and Santa Bear is bringing something else back too — a connection between generations.

"Just seeing these young children and understanding the history and knowing that their grandmother registered for her china here or got her engagement ring here, or bought the Santa Bear from 1985 until Macy's stopped making them, and now they're buying them again. There's nothing better," said Berthiaume.

During the Minnesota State Fair, you can find the summer Santa Bears at the Dayton's Market on the second floor of the Grandstand.

They are selling for $25 dollars or two for $45.