State Fair adds accessible changing station to improve inclusivity

Why organizers say this year's Minnesota State Fair is more accessible

Why organizers say this year's Minnesota State Fair is more accessible

Why organizers say this year's Minnesota State Fair is more accessible

The Minnesota State Fairgrounds cover 322 acres. It's a lot of ground to maneuver, which can be especially tricky for people who have disabilities. There are some creative ways organizers made this the most accessible fair yet.

Some travel on foot. Others, like Air Force veteran Ken Liberty, travel by wheel.

On Monday, he was battling the call of nature.

"He was in a porta-potty. He could not maneuver. He was pretty much helpless," Liberty's friend said.

He found respite at an adult changing table. The State Fair paid Momentum Refresh to bring them in from California.

When asked how he felt about the bathroom, Liberty said, "Oh, beautiful, better than my house."

His friend added, "This facility was magnificent. If we wouldn't of had this, I don't know how we could have gotten him cleaned up as nice as we did."

Blaire Huneke is the director of accessibility at the State Fair.

"We are now up to three locations, so we are listening to feedback and trying to make improvements every year," Huneke said. "We call ourselves the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and we feel that can't really be true unless we are making the space accessible and available to all Minnesotans and beyond."

This year, the fair has more American Sign Language interpreters than ever before, so everyone is in on the jokes. It also has an app available called Aira, which helps people who have low vision navigate the grounds.

If walking is too much, the fair has many alternatives. If crowds are too much, therapy dogs are on hand on certain days at Fraser at the Fair.

Inside the Fraser Sensory Building, there is a place to fidget and let out some energy. There's also a quiet room where people can sit back and relax.

Click here for the full Minnesota State Fair Accessibility Guide.