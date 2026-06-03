No state charges for anti-ICE protesters at Cities Church, St. Paul city attorney says

The St. Paul city attorney on Tuesday announced that the demonstrators who disrupted a service at Cities Church in January — where a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leader also serves as a pastor — will not face state charges.

City Attorney Irene Kao said that prosecutors in her office evaluated video footage, investigative reports and other materials, eventually coming to the conclusion that there wasn't enough evidence to file charges.

More than 30 people were federally charged for their alleged role in the anti-ICE protest, including journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon and independent journalist Georgia Fort.

"This decision should not be interpreted as an endorsement of unlawful behavior or public disorder," Kao said. "The right to peacefully protest is protected, as is the right to exercise one's religious beliefs. Balancing these equally important rights is paramount to our decision today. However, acts of violence, property destruction, or threats to public safety – none of which occurred here – remain serious concerns and will be prosecuted when supported by admissible evidence."

The protesters were accused of violating two civil rights laws; a misdemeanor offense in the FACE Act, which prohibits people from intimidating or interfering with people exercising their constitutional freedom to practice religion. The other is a felony charge of conspiring to interfere with individuals' religious rights.

Lemon said he was at the church "to be a journalist" and "chronicle and document and record what was happening." Lemon and Fort both pleaded not guilty, arguing they're protected under the First Amendment.