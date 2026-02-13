St. Paul church protester says he was standing up "for folks who have also been persecuted"

Jamael Lundy says he was showing up to care for his community when he, along with three dozen protesters, disrupted Sunday services at the Cities Church in St. Paul.

"The old saying: if they don't know that you care, they don't care what you know. So it's really important that you show up in community for community," said Lundy.

Lundy, who is running for a state Senate seat in St. Paul, was there because the church's pastor, David Easterwood, is the director of the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.

"A lot of folks who are seeking office who are seeking power, folks in the community know that they can call you and that you will show up for their issues as well," he said. "I think it's crucial that we maintain that ability regardless of how you feel about whatever disagreement we have with our government that we are able to voice that disagreement especially if its nonviolent."

In a statement, Cities Church said, "a group of agitators... accosted members of our congregation, frightened children, and created a scene marked by intimidation and threat."

They also said the conduct was "shameful, unlawful, and will not be tolerated."

"I was told at the current rate we do not have an arrest warrant out for you our attorney notified them hey if there should be an arrest warrant issued, we are prepared to turn ourselves in," said Lundy.

That didn't happen. Instead, federal agents showed up at his door to arrest him.

His wife, St. Paul City Council member Anika Bowie, answered the door.

"It was frightening just waking up in the morning 6 a.m. and just seeing armed agents a whole swat team banging on the window and saying let us in let us in," said Bowie.

A federal indictment accuses Lundy of violating the FACE Act, which prohibits people from intimidating or interfering with people exercising their constitutional freedom to practice religion. He was charged along with journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, as well as activist Nekima Levy Armstrong.

Once released from custody, Lundy said "the point of running for office is to take risk, is to stand up for folks who have also been persecuted. This is a First Amendment question here. I want folks to stay focused on that."