Watch CBS News
Crime

Standoff ensues in St. Louis Park after reports of man shooting arrows at home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: March 11, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: March 11, 2023 01:15

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A standoff situation is underway in St. Louis Park after police say a man barricaded himself in his home Saturday afternoon.

Police say they initially responded to reports of a man shooting arrows at a neighbor's house on the 1400 block of Flag Avenue South around 2 p.m.

fq-qflwcau3jqw.png
CBS

A SWAT team is on the scene and communication with the suspect is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back with WCCO for updates.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.