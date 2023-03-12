Standoff ensues in St. Louis Park after reports of man shooting arrows at home

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A standoff situation is underway in St. Louis Park after police say a man barricaded himself in his home Saturday afternoon.

Police say they initially responded to reports of a man shooting arrows at a neighbor's house on the 1400 block of Flag Avenue South around 2 p.m.

A SWAT team is on the scene and communication with the suspect is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back with WCCO for updates.