Minessale scores 22 in Tommies' 105-59 blowout win over North Central Rams

Nolan Minessale's 22 points helped St. Thomas defeat Division-III North Central (MN) 105-59 on Sunday.

Minessale had six rebounds and five assists for the Tommies (11-4). Jermaine Coleman scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Carter Bjerke had 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Rams were led in scoring by Elijah Smith, who finished with nine points. North Central also got eight points and six rebounds from Ari Pierson. Carrington McNeal also recorded seven points, four assists and two steals.