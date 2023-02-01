Watch CBS News
Local News

"What a rush": St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 31, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Jan. 31, 2023 01:16

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.

The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn.  

medallion-sub-clip-cbsn.jpg
Tony Honkomp and Ken Soles CBS

"I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.

His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 6:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.