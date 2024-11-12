St. Paul veteran gifted free furnace and air conditioner

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A warm place to live may be taken for granted, but for a veteran taking over his family home, it's a gift.

Bob Rymerson closed on his St. Paul home this summer. It had been in his family since 1918 and was the home that Rymerson grew up in.

"My wife and I just got married earlier this year, and now we have a whole other chapter to build with her kids and her side of the family, just trying to keep that tradition going," he said.

Rymerson has fond memories of Christmas gatherings filled with music.

"All those memories are just warm memories in my heart," he said.

But for the past few years, winters have been cold. Rymerson's 24-year-old furnace broke and the air conditioner went out too.

"I had some problems returning to the workforce and the civilian environment after I was in the Marine Corps," he said.

He served four years in the Marines before he suffered an injury. He went on to struggle with legal troubles and addiction.

"When it comes down to the time you actually need some help, you're not really sure how to ask," Rymerson said.

Now, nearly nine years sober, Rymerson's building back up his life and home. Thanks to Snelling Company and Lennox's "Feel The Love" program, he was the recipient of a free furnace and air conditioner.

"They supply the equipment, we supply the help to put it in, and then we get a guy who gets to stay warm this winter," Snelling Company Ower Phil Krinkie said.

Krinkie said it's personal. He comes from a family of veterans and has longtime employees who've also served in the military. While the "Feel The Program" is open to anyone in need of a furnace or air conditioner, his company has chosen to focus on veterans.

"We're just happy to help our veterans stay warm," Krinkie said.

Rymerson and his furry family of pets will stay warm this winter, both on the inside and out.

"It's not like a big weight being lifted off your shoulders but it's lifted off your heart, it's like there's a little glimmer of hope there or something," Rymerson said.