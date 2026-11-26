An apartment fire in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday morning has left dozens of people displaced on Thanksgiving, authorities said.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire originated in a single apartment in a building on the 200 block of Western Avenue South around 6 a.m.

Though firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the apartment of origin, "the Department of Safety and Inspections has deemed all 16 units uninhabitable due to damage to the roof, fire, smoke and water damage, and the disconnection of utilities," the fire department said.

St. Paul Fire Department

Fifteen of the 16 units were occupied, and 36 residents are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

"While we are thankful that no injuries were reported, we recognize the significant hardship and disruption this incident brings to these residents, particularly on a day traditionally spent gathering with family and loved ones," Fire Chief Jeramiah Melquist said. "We are grateful for the assistance of our community partners in supporting those displaced by this morning's fire."

The cause of the fire is being investigated.