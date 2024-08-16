Bullets strike St. Paul residence, injuring 15-year-old-boy inside, police say

Boy, 15, shot in arms and legs in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say a 15-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to his arms and legs after bullets flew into his St. Paul residence late Thursday night.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the area of Beech and North Mendota streets in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, according to police, where they found the injured boy.

Police provided him with medical aid before medics arrived and took him to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Officers believe unknown suspects fired into a home before running away.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.