St. Paul teen charged with attempted murder for shooting outside of party

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly shooting another person in the face after a party in St. Paul last month.

A complaint filed in Ramsey County on Thursday says police were called to 554 Central Avenue West after someone had been shot in the face in the early hours of June 10.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in the hallway outside the elevators on the sixth floor of the building. He had blood around his mouth and appeared to be missing a tooth, police said. The victim's mother later told police that he had lost five teeth from the shooting and needed surgery.

Charges say a witness told police he had arrived at the apartment with the victim and two others for a party. They had been asked to leave the part after "getting a little wild," according to the complaint. The group of four walked down to the lobby and all left the building except for the victim.

A witness stated that the other three individuals got into a verbal altercation with the victim through the door and that's when one of the males fired his gun.

Charges say surveillance video from the apartment captured the incident.

Investigators were able to identify the shooter as they were familiar with him from past law enforcement contacts, charges say. Additionally, the suspect's probation officer confirmed his identity.