14-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in St. Paul shooting, police say

One teenager is injured and another is in custody after a shooting in St. Paul, Minnesota, Wednesday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg showed up at M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital around 8:40 p.m. He is expected to be OK.

Police learned the boy had been shot on the 1100 block of Supornick Lane in St. Paul.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said they are still investigating.