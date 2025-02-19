St. Paul school board approves cellphone rules, new superintendent

The school board in Minnesota's capital city made a couple of changes Tuesday night that will affect children in the school district.

The St. Paul Public School Board of Education approved the district's cellphone policy, which will take effect at the start of next school year. The policy bans cellphones and other electronic devices in schools for grades Kindergarten through eight and in classrooms for grades nine through 12.

The policy provides exceptions for medical conditions, special education, emergency situations and more.

The Minnesota Legislature last year passed a measure requiring all school districts to set a cellphone policy by this spring. Lawmakers this session are considering a statewide cellphone ban.

The board also approved Stacie Stanley as the district's new superintendent. Former Superintendent Joe Gothard left St. Paul for Madison, Wisconsin last year.

Stanley is currently the superintendent for Edina Public Schools. She'll start her role in St. Paul on May 12. The district said she is the first SPPS graduate to become permanent superintendent.

"I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the new superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools," Stanley said. "Joining such a vibrant and dedicated community of students, staff, families and partners is both a privilege and a responsibility that I hold close to my heart."

The board also passed a resolution "to assure that all students have access to the learning and other educational services available at their schools, including rigorous courses, student extracurricular activities and athletics, and support services regardless of the student's or family's immigration status."

The resolution discourages district employees from inquiring about a student's immigration status and prohibits cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement unless compelled by legal measures. It also commands the district to provide training and resources "to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students who may be impacted by immigration enforcement actions."