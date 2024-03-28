Watch CBS News
St. Paul Saints cancel Friday home opener after snowstorm

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Saints prep for opener amid snowy conditions
St. Paul Saints prep for opener amid snowy conditions 01:51

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Saints canceled their home opener after a snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow across the metro earlier this week.

The St. Paul Saints announced Thursday that the team would not play the game scheduled for Friday despite days of work to remove the snow from CHS Field.

This is the second year in a row the Saints were unable to play their home opener due to weather. Last year, the team had to postpone the home opener twice over wintry weather.

"It's already a grind to get ready for Opening Day without weather," Marcus Campbell, the director of field operations for the Saints, told WCCO. "We're slowly adapting. It would be nice if we wouldn't have to play at home right away but the schedule is the schedule. And without field heat here like Target Field has, it definitely makes things challenging for us."

The team says the game will not be made up. 

Crews continue to work on clearing the field for the new home opener scheduled for 2:07 p.m. on Saturday against the Columbus Clippers.

Note: The video above originally aired on March 27, 2024 — before the game was canceled.

