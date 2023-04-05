St. Paul Saints postpone home opener again to Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Saints have again made the decision to postpone their home opener due to Minnesota's never-ending winter weather.

The opener will now be on Thursday, with first pitch at 3:07 p.m. The Saints made the call to move the game time up earlier in the day to take advantage of the sun.

"Maybe the St. Paul Saints can open their season in Anchorage Alaska, where the feels-like temperature is twice as warm as it is in St. Paul," the Saints quipped.

Saints To Eventually Play A Home Game, Just Not Today, April 5 Game Postponed, Move April 6 Game Time Up To 3:07 p.m.



Wednesday's scheduled game against the Iowa Cubs will be made up as part of a doubleheader sometime between June 6 and June 11.

The Minnesota Twins also pushed their home opener from Thursday to Friday, when temps are estimated to hit the upper 40s.

Anyone who bought tickets to either Wednesday or Thursday's game will receive a voucher.