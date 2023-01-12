Watch CBS News
St. Paul RV Supershow

"The St. Paul RV Supershow is the largest RV and Camping convention/gathering in the area which showcases premier RV dealers in the state of Minnesota, as well as a plethora of camping, RV, and outdoorsy vendors gathering to bring their own unique offerings to the table. In addition, live events and interactive exhibits are sure to keep the whole family busy. Free for all ages!"

