Repeated vandalism of trees in St. Paul costing city thousands of dollars, officials say

A pattern of vandalism targeting young trees along the riverfront in St. Paul, Minnesota, has cost the city upward of $100,000 in damages, with Parks and Recreation officials now questioning how long they can continue replacing trees that are repeatedly targeted.

The latest incident was reported over the Fourth of July weekend at Lower Landing Park off of Shepard Road, where about a dozen saplings were damaged.

"We were alerted to some vandalism in Lower Landing Park by neighbors, and as you can see behind me, there are multiple trees vandalized," said Andy Rodriguez, director of St. Paul Parks and Recreation. "It was around 10-plus trees this go-around, and in terms of damage, when you talk about the labor, planting, materials, it's significant. It's over $20,000 in damage."

Many of the trees were planted by teenagers through Tree Trust, a nonprofit that provides employment and training opportunities for environmental projects.

"To have that amount of labor and time, investment in this space literally uprooted and vandalized is so infuriating," said Rodriguez.

The pattern of vandalism began in 2024, when 59 trees planted by Tree Trust were vandalized. Fourteen of the saplings were not destroyed in the incident, so they were left to grow. According to city officials, the estimated loss in value of trees and cost of removal and replanting at the time was around $40,000.

In October 2025, 32 trees planted by the nonprofit were destroyed along Shepard Road, south of the High Bridge. The city estimated the cost of damage at $22,000.

A few months later, in December 2025, five trees planted by Tree Trust were snapped off by a vandal and located between Wabasha and Jackson streets. The estimated cost of removal and replanting was $6,000.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, six trees along Warner Road planted by the nonprofit were vandalized at Upper Landing Park, along with 18 others in landscaping beds that were planted by the city between 2020 and 2021. The city is still evaluating the damages but is estimating the damages at $28,000 to $30,000.

"The initial [reaction] was a shock. Why would someone do this? What message are they trying to send?" said Rodriguez.

With a limited forestry budget, officials said they may have to consider how resources are spent if the trees on the riverfront continue to be targeted.

"Given the pattern, does it make sense to continue on with new planting or do we make the tough decision at saying 'No, we're going to hold,'" Rodriguez said. "It just adds to a significant gap for us in terms of funding."

St. Paul Parks and Recreation is working with police on monitoring the areas affected and is asking anyone with information to come forward.