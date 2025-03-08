Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Paul preparing for massive month in sports and entertainment

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Why is St. Paul so excited about March?
Why is St. Paul so excited about March? 02:26

The Capitol City of St. Paul is preparing for a massive month. 

As the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament comes to a close Saturday, Joe Spencer of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance said it's just the start of what he expects to be a busy month of events.

Spencer said the city could see nearly one million visitors in the month of March alone.

"We've got 67 concerts, 35 sporting events, 32 comedy shows, and two Broadway shows plus St. Patrick's Day, which of course is always a bonanza in downtown,"

Spencer said. "It really is a shot in the arm to kind of get out of the winter doldrums and hit March at a dead sprint." Spencer said March is typically one of the slowest months for hospitality – and this year's surge could be a boon for bars, restaurants and hotels.

"If you look at the bar/restaurant industry for example, March is not a good time generally speaking, but for us, this is our big boost, and from here, we really roll," Spencer said.

Spencer estimated the visitors could bring in tens of millions of dollars in economic impact.

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter-1.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.