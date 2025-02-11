St. Paul police officer, 1 other injured in crash involving squad car

Judge pauses cuts to medical research funding, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two people were injured, including a police officer, in a crash late Tuesday evening in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says the collision happened at the intersection of Westminster Street and Maryland Avenue East just before 9 p.m.

The squad car had been traveling south on Westminster Street when it collided with a Honda CR-V traveling west on Maryland Avenue East.

Both the police officer and single occupant of the passenger vehicle were taken to Regions Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Honda also struck a building near the intersection as a result of the crash, but investigators say it only made "minor contact."

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.