St. Paul police release identities of two fatally shot on Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police have released the identities of two who were fatally shot at a celebration of life Saturday.

According to police, the victims were 34-year-old Larry Jiles Jr., of Hugo, and 37-year-old Troy Kennedy, of St. Paul.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests.

Three others were also injured in the shooting incident. Over the weekend, authorities said a man was in critical condition, one woman was in stable condition and another woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings happened on the 500 block of North Dale Street near University Avenue at a senior living apartment building around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The apartment building offers housing for low-income seniors ages 62 and older, and the shootings happened after a celebration of life held in the building's community room.

It marked the second shooting in St. Paul in two days. On Friday evening, three teen boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting during a funeral reception for a 15-year-old boy who had been fatally stabbed at a St. Paul high school earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce earlier released a statement about Jiles' passing:

The Quad Area Chamber is heartbroken at the passing of Larry Jiles, Jr. Fondly known as Chef Hot Hands, Larry was a dreamer with infectious energy. He was determined to build his business and a better life while cooking delicious food. He was enthusiastic about being involved in his community and his food brought people together in beautiful ways. We will miss his warm smile and his passion for serving people.

