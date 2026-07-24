Police closed hit-and-run case despite video evidence, St. Paul man says: "No responsibility being taken"

A St. Paul, Minnesota, homeowner says he's reached a tipping point when it comes to frustration after police told him they'd closed their investigation into a hit-and-run on his property.

Alec Duncan says the event, which happened earlier this July, is captured entirely on video.

WCCO reviewed the video, which shows a driver pull into a nearby liquor store and leave his minivan without putting it in park. The van gains momentum down an alley and eventually crashes into Duncan's backyard fence.

Moments later, a man leaves the liquor store, walks to where the van has come to a stop, and pulls away, the video showed.

"[We felt] a little bit of disbelief," Duncan said about the video.

Duncan says he filed a police report and shared surveillance videos with officials that clearly show the van's license plate number.

"Upon following up with the police to see if they'd gotten anywhere with it, we found out the investigation was closed," Duncan said. "We haven't heard anything back since."

Duncan says this leaves him out several thousand dollars as he's left to repair his own fence. To make matters worse, he says, this is the third time in six years a vehicle has destroyed his fence after visiting the nearby business.

"It will happen again, if you look at the setup, where these patrons pull off to park," he said. "Just the lack of communication from the police department, the runaround, call this office, call that office, follow up here, there, they're all dead ends."

WCCO called St. Paul police, who say they will reopen Duncan's case.

"We understand that being a victim of any crime can be difficult and, at times, expensive," a department spokesperson said. "We also want our community to know that they can call the Saint Paul Police Department, and they will be heard. The case is under investigation with our Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Unit."