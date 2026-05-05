St. Paul police officer moved Cub Foods security cameras, stole merchandise, charges say

A police officer in St. Paul is accused of repeatedly entering a Cub Foods in Bloomington, Minnesota, to move security cameras and steal merchandise.

According to the criminal complaint, Tommy Adams, 41, had worked at the Cub Foods on and off for 15 years but quit in 2017 to work as an officer for the St. Paul Police Department.

In September 2025, a Cub Foods loss prevention investigator became suspicious when he noticed an empty Gatorade bottle in the trash. He had taken the trash out the last time he was in the office, and thought that no one else had been in the room since then.

He reviewed security camera footage and saw that around 10 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2025, a man entered the secure side of the Cub Foods and sat down in front of the security desk in the locked loss prevention office. Charging documents say the man started to maneuver the cameras away from the beauty section of the store. He then went out on the sales floor, returned with several items and moved the cameras back before leaving the office.

The investigator noticed that there were no signs of a forced entry to the office, documents say. Several other members of the store's investigative team identified the man in the video as their former coworker, Adams.

They found 13 instances between Nov. 5, 2024, and Aug. 24, 2025, of Adams entering the Cub Foods, moving the cameras and taking items, the criminal complaint says. He was seen on camera taking vitamins, pre-workout supplements, protein powder and diapers.

Documents say Adams also tried to enter the store on Sept. 27, 2025, but was unsuccessful.

Store investigators met with Adams' former supervisor at Cub Foods, who said he would have had access to a master key while he was employed.

The store investigators then reported Adams to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Documents say an agent reviewed Adam's cellphone location, which showed that he had been in the area at the time of the thefts. Agents also searched his house, where they found a key that opened several offices at Cub Foods.

The complaint says agents also met with Adams at a community outreach program where he was working as a police officer. There they showed him a search warrant and seized his personal cellphone and work phone.

Adams is charged with 14 felony counts of burglary.

WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Police Department for comment.