St. Paul police looking for missing teenage boy who left protective services

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul are seeking help to find a missing teenage boy with autism who left protective custody Wednesday night.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 14-year-old Haroon Misawi left the care of Ramsey County Child Protection at Children's Hospital around 10 p.m., heading toward Walnut Street and Seventh Street West.

untitled-1.png
Haroon Misawi Minnesota BCA

"It is unknown what mental state Haroon is in or where he would go due to recent issues with family," the BCA said.

Authorities described Misawi as 5'11", 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green polo shirt, dark khaki shorts and brown sandals when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about the teen is asked to call 911 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

First published on June 6, 2024

