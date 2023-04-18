St. Paul police investigating double homicide on Minnehaha Avenue East
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say two people were fatally shot on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East Tuesday morning.
Multiple St. Paul police squads are parked at the scene and homicide detectives were seen canvassing the area.
MORE NEWS: Deputy Owen remembered by his close-knit fitness family: "It's gonna be hard moving forward"
Details are limited, so check back for more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.