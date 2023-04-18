St. Paul police investigating double homicide on Minnehaha Avenue East

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say two people were fatally shot on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East Tuesday morning.

Multiple St. Paul police squads are parked at the scene and homicide detectives were seen canvassing the area.

Details are limited, so check back for more.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:



Homicide investigators are on scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East. Two people have died.



Watch here for updates and media availability. pic.twitter.com/uHgvi42mud — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) April 18, 2023