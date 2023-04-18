Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Paul police investigating double homicide on Minnehaha Avenue East

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police report double homicide on Minnehaha Avenue East
St. Paul police report double homicide on Minnehaha Avenue East 00:20

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say two people were fatally shot on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East Tuesday morning. 

Multiple St. Paul police squads are parked at the scene and homicide detectives were seen canvassing the area.

MORE NEWS: Deputy Owen remembered by his close-knit fitness family: "It's gonna be hard moving forward"

Details are limited, so check back for more. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 9:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.