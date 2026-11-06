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St. Paul police investigating death near Mississippi River

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
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Cole Premo

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Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating a death east of downtown near the Mississippi River on Friday. 

According to police, the death occurred on the 900 block of Mounds Boulevard, which is just north of the river and near Wicahapi Regional Park. 

Police will be releasing more details at a media availability at 1:30 p.m. CBS News Minnesota will carry this live. Watch in the live player above.  

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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