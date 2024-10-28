Metro Transit says service delayed in St. Paul due to "police incident" near University and Snelling

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Metro Transit says St. Paul police are investigating a "police incident" that occurred Monday night in Minnesota's capital city.

Neither the St. Paul Police Department nor the Metro Transit Police Department provided immediate details on the incident.

Metro Transit says service for the Green Line is blocked on University at Snelling Avenue "due to police activity." As of 8:30 p.m., multiple other Metro Transit routes off Snelling and University avenues have been detoured for the time being.

The corner of Snelling and University has been a point of contention, as many people who live and work there say the area is a hotbed of crime. Earlier this month, community members grilled politicians at a town hall about how to clean up the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.