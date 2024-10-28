Watch CBS News
Man seriously injured in south Minneapolis shooting Monday night

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is injured and police are investigating after a shooting in south Minneapolis Monday night.

Minneapolis police say a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds was found in a yard on the 3500 block of Columbus Avenue South. 

No arrests have been made.

Officers checked a house in the area after hearing reports of the suspect and another possible victim in the residence, but no one was inside, authorities say. 

This comes after two separate triple shootings took place in Minneapolis over the weekend.

