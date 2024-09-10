Beloved Hamline-Midway auto shop hit by break-in: "They took a lot from us"

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Since 1986, Tuan Auto Repair has anchored the corner of University Avenue and Pascal Street in St. Paul's Hamline Midway neighborhood.

Last Friday, owner Raks Pham said he arrived at the shop to discover it had been broken into and thousands of dollars worth of equipment was gone.

"This time, they took a lot from us," Pham said.

Among the items stolen was a cellphone belonging to his late father, Tuan Pham, who opened the auto shop after escaping Vietnam.

"It had all his old pictures and videos on there and I would go through those listen to him listening to his voice its just helped getting by," Pham said.

Damage done to Tuan Auto Repair WCCO

His shop has repeatedly been hit with graffiti in recent months. While he's seen the neighborhood change over the years, Pham said this time feels different.

"During the recession, we made it through that. During light rail construction, we made it through that. During the riots, we made it through that. During COVID, we made it through that. But this has been the worst," Pham said.

Issues stemming from the opioid epidemic, housing crisis and vacant lots have turned the once bustling corridor into an area some avoid outside.

"The impact of the empty CVS lot has sort of become kind of a symbol for the neighborhood of the divestment that's happening here and that we don't have the resources to adequately address," said Hamline Midway Coalition Executive Director Jenny Nelson said.

Nelson said despite the issues, there are reasons to be hopeful for the future of the neighborhood. A new phase of construction at the Allianz site is set to begin by the end of the year. Other businesses including a hotel are planned for the area. Little Africa Plaza and a small grocery store are set to move in as well.

"There is a way to get out of this and it is a hard moment, it doesn't feel good. But I also see lots of efforts to make it turn the corner for the better," said City Council President Mitra Jalali who also represents the ward.

A resource fair is happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Hamline Park at 1564 Lafond Ave. in St Paul.

The community is invited to attend a Hamline-Midway Town Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 17. It's happening at Hamline University's Bush Ballroom.