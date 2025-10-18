St. Paul police investigating Hamline-Midway shooting, man hurt

A man is recovering from injuries after being shot late Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota's Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m.along the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. When officers arrived, they not only found evidence of a shooting, but also a blood trail.

Officers followed the trail, which ended at a house on the 500 block of Fry Street. After asking residents inside the home about a shooting victim, police say they learned the victim wasn't there.

However, shortly before 1 a.m., St. Paul police say the man shot on Snelling Avenue arrived at Regions Hospital. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police say they're still working to figure out what led up to the shooting, and they haven't made any arrests so far.