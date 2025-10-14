St. Paul police employee arrested, charged in "major narcotics trafficking investigation"

The St. Paul Police Department Tuesday confirmed the arrest of one of its now-former employees in connection to a "major narcotics trafficking investigation."

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said an arrest was made on Friday at a residence in Woodbury, Minnesota, with the county drug task force seizing 10 lbs of methamphetamine, nearly 2 lbs of fentanyl, 10 g of cocaine and two handguns.

St. Paul police said the suspect, a community engagement specialist for the department, is facing criminal charges and "has since been terminated."

"We are aware of the charges that were filed and take these matters seriously," said a police spokesperson.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is expected to be charged with aggravated first-degree controlled substance possession with firearms.

"This operation highlights the continued success of coordinated efforts among local, state, and federal agencies to disrupt illegal drug trafficking operations and safeguard community safety," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.