Man dead, woman hurt after assault in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood

Police say man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a reported assault in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday.

The city's police department said officers responded to an apartment building on the 1500 block of Westminster Street around 11:40 a.m. They found a man with wounds on his back and head, and despite care from both police and medics, he died at the scene.

The woman who reported the assault was taken to a hospital with injuries, but is expected to be OK, police said.

While no one has been arrested, police said the public is not in danger. They are investigating what led to the man's death.