Houseboat fire kills man in St. Paul Park, police say

ST. PAUL PARK, Minn. — Police said one person is dead after a houseboat fire in St. Paul Park.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday at Hidden Harbor Marina.

"It was pretty huge and they were unfortunately not able to respond quick enough. It went up very quickly," said Chief Jessica Danberg with St.Paul Park Police.

Overnight video shows just how intense the fire was. Witnesses said it went up without warning and spread from one houseboat to another. While some people escaped, neighbors said a man who had been living on the river for years did not survive.

"He was a fun-loving guy as are a lot of people down here," said Tim Kennedy, owner of Hidden Harbor Marina. "They get to know each other very well. Some of them have been here for a decade."

It took half a dozen fire departments to put out the flames and a fire boat was used to help. When the sun came up, the aftermath could be seen more clearly. Charred remains are all that's left of both boats. Police say the man's body was recovered from the houseboat where the fire began.

"The marina is a community in and of itself. They may be situated in St. Paul Park, but they are of their own community as well. I mean, they know each other so I'm sure, unfortunately, this morning there are friends that are also going to be suffering the loss when they determine who it was that was the victim," said Danberg.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating how the fire began. Authorities are waiting to release the man's name until family members have been notified.