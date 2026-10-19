St. Paul officer who moved Cub Foods security cameras, stole merchandise pleads guilty

A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer who repeatedly entered a Cub Foods overnight to steal merchandise pleaded guilty Monday.

Tommy Adams pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary, according to court records.

The complaint said Adams had worked at the Cub Foods in Bloomington for 15 years, but had quit in 2017 to work as an officer for the St. Paul Police Department.

Security camera footage from the store showed Adams sit at the security desk in the locked loss prevention office and move cameras. He then would go out onto the sales floor and return with several items, before moving the cameras back and leaving the office, the complaint said.

The complaint lists 13 times that Adams entered the Cub Foods and took items. Store investigators said he had worked as a supervisor during his time at Cub and would have had access to a master key.

Adams was charged with 14 felony counts of burglary. After he was charged, the St. Paul Police Department told WCCO that Adams was placed on administrative leave.