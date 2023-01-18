St. Paul neighborhoods frustrated as snow removal drags on, with more snow expected

ST. PAUL -- This week's fresh round snow could add a new challenge for some plow drivers. Even now, St. Paul's director of Public Works is apologizing after plows weren't able finish the job on the first of four days of a special snow clearing event, and is now asking residents for patience.

The St. Paul Department of Public Public Works says they're trying their absolute best to catch up. They say they've got 46 plows on the road right now, tackling the second day of their special snow plowing schedule. They say the weather kept them from finishing Tuesday.

"Be patient with the crews. Be patient with the supervisors. They're working overtime. They're working really hard. They do great work. They're flexible," Sean Kershaw, director of Public Works, said.

Folks in neighborhoods where side streets are still difficult to pass through say patience is something they don't have much more of.

"I think it goes back to what you're hearing about the government. How much money are they spending on clearing the roads? Do they have enough trucks? Do they have enough people? I think they've got a good enough system," resident Steve Melde said. "In two days, they should clear the roads. I think they need more help."

Officials are meeting now to determine if they need to call another snow emergency ahead of the incoming snow. Obviously that would change the schedule they're working with now.