Man shot in the wrist on St. Paul's east side, police say
Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, say they're investigating an overnight shooting Friday on the city's east side.
Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Hazel Street North, about a block north of Old Hudson Road and Interstate 94 in the Conway neighborhood.
Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. He was taken to Regions Hospital for injuries that aren't considered life threatening.
The man told officers "he got into an altercation with a group of people, some of whom he knows, and one of the individuals shot him," police say. The group was gone by the time officers got there.
The department's non-fatal shooting unit is leading the investigation.