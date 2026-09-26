St. Paul police release photo of hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured e-bike rider

Police have released a photo of a man suspected in a hit-and-run crash last month near downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, that seriously injured an e-bike rider.

The crash occurred around 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 on West Seventh Street and Smith Avenue North, police say, with the cyclist suffering "significant injuries."

The suspect in a St. Paul hit and run that seriously injured an e-bike rider on Aug. 17, 2026. St. Paul Police

Police believe the suspect was at the nearby Grand 7 Saloon Bar before the crash.

The Dodge Durango police believe struck an e-bike rider in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, 2026, off West Seventh Street and Smith Avenue near downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. St. Paul Police

Police are also asking for the public to be on the lookout for a dark-colored Dodge Durango SUV the suspect was driving that morning.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 651-266-6675.