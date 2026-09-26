St. Paul police release photo of hit-and-run suspect who seriously injured e-bike rider
Police have released a photo of a man suspected in a hit-and-run crash last month near downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, that seriously injured an e-bike rider.
The crash occurred around 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 on West Seventh Street and Smith Avenue North, police say, with the cyclist suffering "significant injuries."
Police believe the suspect was at the nearby Grand 7 Saloon Bar before the crash.
Police are also asking for the public to be on the lookout for a dark-colored Dodge Durango SUV the suspect was driving that morning.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 651-266-6675.