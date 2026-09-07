2 shot near Payne Avenue on St. Paul's east side, police say

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, say two men are recovering from being shot early Monday morning on the city's east side.

Officers responded to several reports of gunfire around 12:18 a.m. in the area of Payne and Jenks avenues, and arrived to find the injured men.

WCCO

Police say shots were fired during a fight, with one of the victim's suffering a stomach wound and the other an arm wound. Both were taken to Regions Hospital for injuries not considered life threatening.

No one has been arrested, police say, and the department's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is leading the investigation.

NOTE: The attached video aired before police provided an update on the shooting Monday morning.