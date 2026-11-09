Crews battle fire at St. Paul apartment building; residents evacuated before roof collapse

Crews are working to contain a fire Monday morning in a 20-unit apartment building near St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were able to evacuate the building — located near the corner of Randolph and Fairview avenues in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood — before the roof collapsed.

WCCO

Crews are also evacuating people in neighboring buildings. The fire department says there are no reported injuries as of 11 a.m.

WCCO



Officials say there has been "large water damage" in the area due to the firefight, and members of the city's safety and inspections department are currently on site to "assist and assess structural integrity."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.